Nintendo forbids players to share info about ‘Switch Sports’

Nintendo has forbidden any players taking part in this weekend’s online play test to share details about Nintendo Switch Sports.

Announced last week, the spiritual sequel to Wii Sports is coming to Nintendo Switch April 29. Ahead of that though, the title will be hosting an online play test this weekend (February 19 to 20) that almost anyone can sign up for – find out how here.

The play test for Nintendo Switch Sports will feature tennis, bowling and chambara and will be live from February 19 until February 20. It is currently open to all players with a Nintendo Switch Online membership.

However, the sign-up page clearly states that “by downloading and participating in the Nintendo Switch Sports Online Play Test, you agree not to publicly share any details from this online play test, including on your social media channels.”

It looks like Nintendo have already disabled the in-built capture tools for the Switch but it’s hard to see Nintendo will actually police this, with streamers already announcing plans to stream live during the test.

In more news of Nintendo being dumb and out of touch: they are prohibiting players of the Nintendo Switch Sports online playtest from sharing *anything* on social media about it. https://t.co/UWdnCUR9G1 pic.twitter.com/yboRpRZLBS — Liam Robertson (@Doctor_Cupcakes) February 16, 2022

The times of the play tests are listed below:

Saturday February 19

3am to 3:45am GMT (10pm ET / 7pm PT)

11am to 11:45am GMT (6am ET / 3am PT)

7pm to 7:45pm GMT (2pm ET / 11am PT)

Sunday February 20

3am to 3:45am GMT (10pm ET / 7pm PT)

11am to 11:45am GMT (6am ET / 3am PT)

Nintendo has also noted that save data from the online play test can’t be carried over to the full game, that the play test “may be terminated without notice” and that sessions may be shortened or extended from the scheduled 45 minutes.

In other news, Nintendo has announced that the online shopping components of the 3DS and Wii U will be closing in early 2023.

This means that as of “late March 2023” Nintendo eShop purchases for downloadable games, free demos and more will not be available. According to Nintendo, “This is part of the natural lifecycle for any product line as it becomes less used by consumers over time.”