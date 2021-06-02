‘Nintendo Gallery’ museum to open in old playing card factory in Japan

Nintendo has announced it will be opening an official museum in Japan dedicated to showcasing products the Japanese company has launched over its history.

In a press statement, Nintendo Co.’s representative director and president Shuntaro Furukawa revealed that the site of the tentatively named Nintendo Gallery will be the Nintendo Uji Ogura Plant in Kyoto.

“Nintendo has been discussing the possibility of building a gallery, as a way to share Nintendo’s product development history and philosophy with the public,” the statement reads.

“To this end, the Nintendo Uji Ogura Plant will be renovated to accommodate the gallery, a decision reached after taking consideration of The City of Uji’s plan of re-developing the nearby Ogura Station area.”

The plant was built in 1969 where it was used to manufacture both playing cards and Hanafuda cards. This was Nintendo’s original business when it was founded in 1889 before the Kyoto company expanded to video games in the 1970s.

In more recent years, the plant has also operated as a customer service center for product repairs.

The Nintendo Gallery is expected to be completed in Nintendo’s 2023 fiscal year, ending March 2024.

Earlier this year, Nintendo opened Super Nintendo World, a theme park within Universal Studios Japan. The park features attractions based upon the Super Mario franchise, including an AR-based Mario Kart ride.

There are also reportedly plans for Super Nintendo World Orlando to open in 2025, which would be two years later than planned.