Nintendo is set to host a new Indie World showcase tomorrow (August 18) and will focus on upcoming indie titles coming to the Nintendo Switch.

The presentation is scheduled for 5pm BST and will be live via the company’s official YouTube.

Viewers can expect to find announcements focused solely on upcoming indie titles for the Nintendo Switch console and the show is estimated to be around twenty minutes in length.

Advertisement

You can see the announcement in the tweet below:

The next #IndieWorld showcase is headed your way! Tune in 18/08 at 5pm (UK time) for roughly 20 minutes of information on indie games coming to #NintendoSwitch. 🎥 Watch it here tomorrow: https://t.co/0sEGSwgwsd pic.twitter.com/SI3HZfOSsN — Nintendo UK (@NintendoUK) August 17, 2020

Nintendo’s last Indie World showcase took place back in March and unveiled a host of new titles – many of which are still yet to be released.

Notable announcements were made at the time, including titles such as Baldo, a Studio Ghibli inspired adventure, and Blue Fire, an upcoming 3D platformer set in a mysterious, dark world.

This year has seen Nintendo favour smaller presentations over its usual Direct presentations, which are known for being larger in scale and containing multiple big announcements.

The approach has been to release Nintendo Direct Mini showcases that aim in delivering smaller shows with only a handful of announcements.

Advertisement

Last month saw the most recent Nintendo Direct Mini which announced two new Shin Megami Tensei games – a HD remaster of Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne and the newest entry in the series, Shin Megami Tensei V. Both are expected to release in 2021.

In other Nintendo news, The Legend Of Zelda: Skyward Sword listing has been spotted on Amazon, suggesting a HD remake could be coming to the Nintendo Switch some point in the future.