Nintendo is purging videos of a fan-made ‘Pokémon’ shooter

Nintendo is removing all videos and clips of a fan-made game that reimagines Pokémon as a first person shooter (FPS).

The game was first revealed by Reddit user Dragon_GameDev, who shared several videos of their project. These videos showcased an FPS game set in the world of Pokémon, with the player using a variety of weapons to take down a host of recognisable Pokémon.

As many fans could have foreseen, Nintendo has not taken the “Pokémon FPS” project very well. Clips of the game are disappearing from the internet, and the creator’s Twitter account – Dragon_GameDev2 – is full of tweets with media that “has been disabled in response to a report from the copyright owner”.

Likewise, a video by Dragon_GameDev2 – which he described as showing “how I made the Pokémon FPS” – has also been removed from YouTube following “a copyright claim by The Pokémon Company International, Inc. (TPCi)”.

Nintendo’s response was correctly predicted by fans when clips of the Pokémon FPS started appearing last week. Seven days ago, one Redditor commented that Nintendo “will most likely send a hitman,” to which Dragon_GameDev joked “they already sent 2!”

Although the game itself was made in Unreal Engine, Dragon_GameDev did clarify that he used “the Pokémon models and animations from Sun & Moon”.

Earlier in the month, modders and content creators for Nintendo games united to try and convince the company to ease its approach to fan projects. A Discord server aiming to raise awareness quickly gained hundreds of followers, and the group’s aim is to persuade Nintendo to stop removing “creative mods or videos”.

In other news, Naoki Yoshida has said that he wants to work on Final Fantasy 14 for another ten years. The MMO’s game director has also briefly outlined some of the new content planned for the future.