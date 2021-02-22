News Gaming News

Nintendo “forget” ‘Zelda’’s 35th anniversary, so fans honour it online instead

Plenty of cosplay, fan art, and tributes were shared

By Miri Teixeira
Zelda
'The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time' art. CREDIT: Nintendo

Nintendo have so far not announced the 35th anniversary of The Legend of Zelda on their social media, but fans around the world came together to celebrate under the #Zelda35th tag.

In last week’s Nintendo Direct, an HD port of Skyward Sword was announced, but Zelda’s anniversary has not been properly addressed. Following the 35th anniversary of the Super Mario franchise, and the upcoming 25th anniversary of the Pokemon series, Nintendo appeared to have skipped the celebration this time around.

The original Legend of Zelda game was released on February 21, 1986, on the Nintendo Entertainment System. Since then the franchise has expanded to 19 major games and a range of spin-offs including a TV series and manga adaptations.

Many fans used the tag #Zelda35th to share their fan art, cosplays, and opinions on the games. Twitter user @Akakioga shared these Breath of the Wild inspired costumes:

Another fan detailed their plans for the anniversary, saying “Nintendo may not be doing anything but I fully intend to celebrate by sticking my head in a pile of snow and then screaming for eight hours”.

American actor and cosplayer Mica Burton, who said the Zelda games “mean the absolute world to me”, also shared her tribute to the franchise.

Some fans shared images of their collections, spanning the length of the series’ run.

The latest Nintendo announcement failed to meet expectations with regards to Zelda, but they may yet still be surprised by an anniversary release in the same way Mario fans were last year.

Some journalists have even hinted that remakes of Wind Waker and Twilight Princess could be released on Switch but had just missed the announcement via the Direct.

