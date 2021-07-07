Nintendo marketer: “Stick with current Switch” if you’re not into OLED

A Nintendo product marketing manager has advised players to stick with their current Nintendo Switch consoles if they aren’t interested in the new model’s OLED screen.

As reported in VGC, the comment was made by Nintendo of America’s JC Rodrigo, manager of product marketing, who tweeted about the new Nintendo Switch OLED model yesterday (July 6) to highlight the new OLED display: “The screen is pretty, y’all.”

When a follower replied whether the console would run any better, Rodrigo responded: “Nope. Not what [it’s] for. Stick with the current one if you’re not digging the screen.”

Nope. Not what’s for. Stick with the current one if you’re not digging the screen. — JC Rodrigo (@JCRodrigo_) July 6, 2021

The OLED 7-inch display, which is also slightly larger than the original Switch due to reduced bezel, isn’t the only new improved feature on the new Switch model.

The OLED model also features a wide and adjustable stand that’s a huge improvement over the original’s flimsy kickstand, improved speakers, a dock that includes an ethernet port for faster and more stable online play, as well as 64GB of internal storage.

However, months of reports and rumours had led many to believe that the new model would be a more substantial iterative upgrade akin to PS4 Pro or Xbox One X, with 4K support or hardware to improve the performance of existing games.

#NintendoSwitch (OLED model) offers another option for you to choose how you want to play the platform’s vast library of games. Learn more about each of the three consoles and choose the right one for you at our website: https://t.co/NE6PG72wMj pic.twitter.com/eEieImlv9s — Nintendo UK (@NintendoUK) July 6, 2021

While Rodrigo’s Twitter profile does include the disclaimer that “Views expressed are mine, not Mario’s”, his frank advice doesn’t really deviate from how Nintendo has positioned the OLED model as simply “another option” for customers.

The Switch OLED model will cost £310 and releases on the same date as Metroid Dread. It is available in white for dock and Joy-Con or in the original black dock with the neon red and blue Joy-Con available with the original Switch.

