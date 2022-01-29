Nintendo may announce a new game in February

A leaked image from Japanese magazine, Nintendo Dream suggests that Nintendo will make a major announcement next month.

Twitter user Dededaio (as spotted by VGC)found an image from an issue of Nintendo Dream magazine which suggests there may be a major announcement from Nintendo next month. While they seem to have used an inaccurate machine translation when sharing the information, the image does suggest something could be announced.

As translated by NME the excerpt says:

Advertisement

“April’s issue of Nintendo Dream will be released on February 22, 2022. In March, we will see the release of Kirby And The Forgotten Land and in this issue we will share all the information we have on the game. Also I have a premonition that a new title will be announced (if there isn’t I’m sorry). Our Sinnoh (a region in Pokémon) poll will also be announced.”

Information is very vague here. While both Pokémon and Kirby are mentioned in the preview, these two are separate from the predicted new title announcement. However, due to the magazines subject, it seems likely that it would be a major Nintendo franchise.

The writer is of course apprehensive. While it seems they are working on insider information, they are also unsure that it will be announced at that time. There is also the possibility that the new announcement is for a lesser title, or that it doesn’t involve a first party franchise only that it is coming to Switch.

Kirby And The Forgotten Land announced this month that it will release on March 25, and Nintendo shared a new trailer showing off Kirby’s two new abilities.

Advertisement

In other news, it has been revealed that Epic Games is backed by most US states over Apple App Store practices following landmark lawsuit.