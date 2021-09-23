Nintendo might be re-releasing ‘Metroid Prime’ for Nintendo Switch

New claims from an industry insider suggest Nintendo will be re-releasing Metroid Prime for the Nintendo Switch.

Emily Rogers, a contributor to Nintendo World Report and an industry veteran with a track record of supplying accurate information about Nintendo said on Twitter yesterday (September 22) that the company is “busy” working on a Metroid Prime re-release.

“Last I heard, Nintendo was busy working on Metroid Prime 1 to celebrate the game’s 20th anniversary in 2022,” Rogers said. “I’m not sure if we’re getting a ‘trilogy’ or just a re-release of the first game. I’m leaning toward the latter, but I hope we get the former.”

This tweet was in response to another who listed Metroid Prime Trilogy HD on their wishlist for the upcoming Nintendo Direct. As of right now, the claims have not been confirmed but as the Metroid 20th anniversary approaches, it’s likely fans could get some Metroid news soon.

The next Nintendo Direct live broadcast is set to air today at 3 PM PT, 6 PM ET, and 11 PM GMT. The stream will be 40-minutes long and focus on Nintendo Switch games launching this year. It’s possible that the rumoured Metroid Prime remaster could be announced during the broadcast, but we’ll have to wait and see.

The next Metroid game in the franchise, Metroid Dread, is set to launch on October 8 for the Nintendo Switch and is the first side-scrolling entry in the series in 19 years.

