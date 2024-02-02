Nintendo releases ‘Mario v Donkey Kong’ demo

Nintendo has shared a free playable demo of Mario Vs Donkey Kong.

Originally released in 2004 for the Game Boy Advance, Mario Vs Donkey Kong was the “spiritual successor” to 1994’s Donkey Kong and now Nintendo are gearing up to release a remake.

Due for launch February 16 on Nintendo Switch, the updated Mario Vs Donkey Kong features overhauled visuals and reorchestrated music alongside a new time attack mode, two player co-op and “two brand new worlds filled with unique mechanics”.

“Donkey Kong wants the hot new Mini-Mario toy, but they’re all sold out,” reads the game’s description. “So he’s broken into the factory where they’re made and stolen the whole lot! It’s up to Mario to give chase and get them back,” with players needing to solve puzzles and test their platforming smarts“ to succeed.

Each of the eight worlds features an “arcade-inspired” rematch between Mario and Donkey Kong while some levels will see you guide a number of Mini-Mario toys to their toybox.

Now Nintendo has shared a free demo that showcases four of the 130 levels on offer across Mario Vs Donkey Kong. It will also give players a look at the new two player co-op mode that features Mario and Toad working together.

The demo also features both classic and casual mode, with the latter removing the level’s time limit, adding in checkpoint flags and making it harder for you to lose a life.

To access the demo, players will need to open the Switch’s eshop or visit this website and press download.

