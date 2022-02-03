Nintendo reportedly hints at backwards compatibility for next console

Nintendo reportedly hints at making its next console backwards compatible with the Nintendo Switch.

Following the announcement that the Nintendo Switch has sold 103.54million units since it was launched in March 2017, the company reportedly spoke on the future of its consoles in a new Q&A with investors (thanks, VGC).

According to Japan-based analyst and investment adviser David Gibson, who summarised the answers on Twitter, the company is ready to make its next console backwards compatible.

Advertisement

Responding to a question regarding the Switch’s 98million annual players and how they will factor into the next console, Nintendo said: “Into 6th year of Switch and we are maintaining momentum, we are looking at how to expand and grow this 100m users, leading into next-gen device.”

Q) How think about the 98m versus next console?

A) Into 6th year of Switch and we are maintaining momentum, we are looking at how to expand and grow this 100m users, leading into next gen device (sounds like next device will be backward compatible!) 7/ — David Gibson (@gibbogame) February 3, 2022

Gibson also added his theory to the Tweet, saying, “sounds like next device will be backward compatible,” although Nintendo didn’t elaborate.

The company was also asked how new console users are buying their games. Nintendo said that around 60 per cent of game purchases were from the console’s catalogue in the last fiscal year. In comparison, in 3Q it was 50 per cent. The publisher said it wants to release titles that “suit each type of user this year and into next year.”

After Nintendo’s latest financial results were released today (February 3), it was revealed that the Switch had surpassed the Wii in sales. However, it’s still got a way to go before it beats the company’s biggest-selling console – the Nintendo DS – and the original Game Boy, which sold a 118.69million units.

Advertisement

In other news, during the same Q&A session with investors, Nintendo suggested that it “has interest” in non-fungible tokens (NFTs), but it’s unsure “what joy [it] could provide in this area”.