Nintendo reveals ‘Splatoon 3’, announces 2022 release window

Nintendo has announced Splatoon 3 for the Nintendo Switch, and given it a 2022 release window.

The game was announced to wrap up the February 17 Nintendo Direct presentation. The announcement trailer suggests that the game will take a more narrative-driven approach, depicting an inkling travelling by train to new locations in the game, such as a barren desert, and a metropolitan city. The trailer also showed off new customisation options for players’ inklings and their companions.

The trailer’s description on YouTube also shed more light on the game’s premise: “In the wake of chaos, enter the sun scorched Splatlands and the new city, Splatsville, inhabited by battle-hardened Inklings and Octolings”.

The description also notes that new weapons and moves will be introduced in Splatoon 3, and that more updates will be shared in the future.

The original Splatoon game launched as a Wii U exclusive in 2015, with its sequel, Splatoon 2, launching to large fanfare on the Nintendo Switch in July 2017.

In other Nintendo Direct news, Switch ports of Annapurna Interactive’s acclaimed 2019 sci-fi adventure game Outer Wilds, and Devolver Digital’s hit battle royale game Fall Guys have been announced for a Summer 2021 release.

It was also announced during the event that Pyra from Xenoblade Chronicles 2 would be joining the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate roster in March. Pyra will bring a new stage and a unique ability that enables her to channel the power of Mythra, an equally powerful fighter, with whom she can swap places at any time.