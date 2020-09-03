Nintendo reveals ‘Super Mario 3D World’ is returning with all-new content

Super Mario 3D World is being ported over to the Nintendo Switch, bringing with it a brand new expansion.

The game originally released on the Wii U and is now coming to the Nintendo Switch on February 12, 2021, bundled with new content titled Bowser’s Fury. A trailer gave a glimpse of this add-on which showed a dark, brooding landscape for Mario to explore. Outside of the short snippet little else is known, however, Nintendo has said it will announce more details on the expansion at a later date.

One of the main new features is the ability to play the game in online co-op. Originally, Super Mario 3D World allowed up to four players to control Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach and Toad, but the port now incorporates the ability to play together online.

Much like previous Mario games, the gameplay features various items which give characters a set of abilities. The Cat Suit allows players to climb trees and speed through levels, while the Double Cherries clone Mario and friends in order to complete various puzzles.

Check out the reveal trailer below:

It’s also been mentioned that two new Amiibos will arrive to signal the release of the game in the form of Cat Mario and Cat Peach.

Pre-orders for the game are up now on the Nintendo Store for £49.99GBP/$59.99USD.

Super Mario 3D World joins an array of other titles starring the famous mascot to recently be announced. A 35th Anniversary Direct took place which revealed many of these new titles including Super Mario 3D All-Stars, a collection of previous mainline entries.

In related Nintendo news, a new Switch model is reportedly set to release early 2021, featuring a better display, more interaction and a host of yet to be revealed enhancements.