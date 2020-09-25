Nintendo surprise releases brand-new ‘Kirby Fighters’ game

Nintendo has just released a brand-new Kirby game, Kirby Fighters 2, which is available for the Nintendo Switch now.

Kirby Fighters 2 is the sequel to 2014’s digital-only game, Kirby Fighters Deluxe, which itself was an upgraded and standalone version of the ‘Kirby Fighters’ mini-game from Kirby: Triple Deluxe.

The new game is a 2D fighting game with some platforming elements. It features a story mode that takes Kirby through a number of rounds until he eventually faces off against Meta Knight and King Dedede. The mode can be played as a two-player co-op.

Advertisement

Kirby Fighters 2 also allows users to fight against three other players in local or online multiplayer. The game also includes over 17 different Kirbys to choose from, alongside a slew of other characters.

In other Nintendo news, the gaming giant previously announced Super Mario 3D All-Stars, a collection of classic titles starring the famous mascot for the Nintendo Switch. The collection contains Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine and Super Mario Galaxy.

The bundle was released on September 18 and will only be available for a limited time, until March 31, 2021. Super Mario 3D All-Stars has since already made its mark on the UK gaming charts, becoming the third biggest game launch of the year.

In a glowing five-star review, NME’s Jordan Oloman called Super Mario 3D All-Stars a “lovingly crafted package of Mario’s best adventures”, adding that it’s “the portable package we’ve all been waiting for”.