Nintendo Switch’s 23 month run as best selling console set to end

The Nintendo Switch has been the best selling console in the US every month for the past 23 months, a streak which is set to come to an end this month.

With the launch of the Xbox Series X/S and the PlayStation 5 this month, the Switch’s almost two-year run is about to finish. Nintendo’s tablet had been aided by the release of the cheaper Nintendo Switch Lite, as well as the runaway success of Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

The special edition Animal Crossing version of the Switch console was extremely popular when it was released alongside the game in April. October saw stocks of that version replenished, giving it an extra sales boost last month.

According to data from the NPD Group, the Switch has just had its best October ever. The month saw it sell 735,926 units across the regular Switch and Switch Lite models. Despite maintaining its 23 month run at the top of the console charts, Nintendo Switches have been in shorter supply this year. They have recently been restocked though, leading to its October success.

Nick Chavez, Nintendo of America’s SVP of sales and marketing, told The Verve there has been “unprecedented demand for Nintendo Switch” in 2020. Recently, Nintendo has released Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit and Hyrule Warriors: Age Of Calamity ahead of the holiday season.

However, Chavez doesn’t view Microsoft or Sony as the direct competition, and told The Verve “the Nintendo Switch occupies a fundamentally different position, and really has a unique proposition for shoppers and players.”

The Xbox Series X is now available worldwide. The PlayStation 5 is available in the US, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand and South Korea. It will only launch in the UK and the rest of the world from November 19.