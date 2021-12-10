Nintendo Switch enjoys best ever European sales thanks to ‘Mario Kart’

Nintendo has revealed that the Nintendo Switch just had its greatest ever week in terms of sales in Europe during the console’s life span.

According to Nintendo, as spotted by VGC, more Nintendo Switch consoles and games (including both physical copies and digital copies) were purchased during the week of November 22 than any other time since March 2017 when the console launched.

This was partly fueled due to a new hardware bundle which included the incredibly popular Mario Kart 8 and a three-month Nintendo Switch Online subscription for a total cost of £259.99, which is almost £60 cheaper than buying the items separately.

This comes only a week after a record number of Nintendo Switch consoles were sold during the week of November 15.

According to VGC, the launch of Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl contributed to the success, with the pair of remakes selling over six million copies combined globally in their first weekend on sale.

Recently, The Norwegian Consumer Council has won its appeal against Nintendo for its refusal to allow cancellations or refunds on Nintendo eShop pre-orders, a result that could have far-reaching ramifications across Europe.

As reported by Norwegian site Pressfire.no, the Norwegian Consumer Council, the Norwegian Consumer Agency, and equivalent bodies in Germany have won an appeal at the Oberlandesgericht Frankfurt (Frankfurt Higher Regional Court), with the court ordering that Nintendo must “cease and desist” its current practices regarding pre-orders.

In other news, Studio MDHR has revealed the release date for Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course DLC alongside a new trailer – check it out here.

Originally announced in 2018 with an expected release date of 2019, the DLC was initially pushed back to 2020 as the developer wanted to avoid its team entering “crunch”.