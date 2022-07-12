Don’t use your Switch above 35C, Nintendo warns during heatwave

Nintendo has issued a warning to Nintendo Switch owners regarding the usage of the console in hot weather.

A tweet posted on Nintendo’s Japanese customer support page warns that the console should only be used in temperatures between 5 and 35 degrees Celsius.

“Playing a Nintendo Switch in a high-temperature area can cause the temperature of the console to rise. Additionally, blocking the air intake and exhaust vents can cause the console to heat up. Please allow for good ventilation around these vents” (via Nintendo Life).

Japan is currently experiencing an ongoing heatwave, with temperatures exceeding 35 degrees Celsius during the afternoon hours.

There is no suggestion that the Nintendo Switch will break as a result of high temperature, but they do warn that the console may enter sleep mode to protect the hardware.

Nintendo advises placing the Switch in docked mode at a location that doesn’t easily retain heat. They also suggest vacuuming the exhaust and air intake ports if there are dust particles trapped in these locations.

“When playing in TV mode, install the Nintendo Switch dock in a location that does not retain heat. If there is foreign matter or dust on the air intake or exhaust port of the main unit, remove it with a vacuum cleaner. For your safety, do not disassemble the main unit” (via Eurogamer).

While this warning was issued to Japanese players, temperatures remain high worldwide so many can take heed of this advice.

