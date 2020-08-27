Nintendo Switch port of ‘Sky: Children Of The Light’ delayed to 2021

Thatgamecompany has announced that the Nintendo Switch port of its critically acclaimed 2019 game, Sky: Children Of The Light, has been delayed.

Read More: A new Nintendo Switch version to reportedly launch in early 2021

On the game’s website, the studio revealed that the game is being pushed back due to the development challenges faced in the wake of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. “[Due] to the remote slowdown of work during COVID and our utmost priority to protect our team’s health, we’ve had to push back Sky’s release on Nintendo Switch by a few months into 2021,” reads a portion of its statement.

The developer added that it has taken various measures to ensure its team stays healthy, both emotionally and physically, during the pandemic. “Over the past five months, our staff has worked non-stop from home and have tried to be there for their loved ones during this difficult time as well. Through the pandemic, we’ve done our best to release Sky on Android, manage a live game, and launch two new adventure seasons too,” it added.

Advertisement

Sky: Children Of The Light first came to iOS devices in 2019 and was released on Android earlier this year. The social indie adventure game garnered over 20 million downloads within its first year, and was crowned Apple’s 2019 iPhone Game Of The Year.

The game lets players find stars that have fallen from the sky and restore them through the power of hope. Only by spreading light to awaken and redeem perished ancestors and civilizations can the mysteries of a desolate kingdom be uncovered, and the stars be restored again.

Sky: Children Of The Light is currently available on iOS and Android. A firm 2021 release date for its Nintendo Switch port has not been announced.