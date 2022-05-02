‘Nintendo Switch Sports’ is already making people smash their TV screens

Just three days after its release on April 29, people are already accidentally smashing their television screens whilst playing Nintendo Switch Sports.

Spotted by GGRecon, Twitch streamer 63man was playing Doubles Tennis in the game before unexpectedly flinging his Joy-Con across the room into his television screen. 63man then turned his camera around to show his screen, and it wasn’t pretty.

If you’re getting a sense of déjà vu, you’re probably drawing your memory back to 2006 with the release of Wii Sports on the Nintendo Wii, and the advice given back then by Nintendo is the same given now: wear your wrist strap.

Indeed, Nintendo customer service has repeatedly reminded customers to wear the wrist strap while playing, as can be seen in the tweet below.

In NME‘s review of Nintendo Switch Sports Andy Brown said: “Whether you’re battering hapless bots in chambara or wielding a tennis racket like an extension of your arm, controls are crisp and interactive enough for everything to feel satisfying.”

Brown did, however, find that not all the sports minigames were made equal, with volleyball being especially underwhelming: “This one also feels like the game’s weakest single-player offering… it still feels like a slightly more underwhelming – and floundering – version of tennis.”

He also noted the fact that golf is not available on release as players will have to wait a while for it to come out via a title update.

