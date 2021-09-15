Nintendo Switch won’t be getting a price cut in the US

Nintendo of America has said it has “no plans” to cut the price of the Nintendo Switch, following the console’s standard model’s price drop in Europe earlier this week.

READ MORE: The best Nintendo Switch games in 2021

In the UK, the standard Nintendo Switch has dropped from its original retail price of £279.99 to £259.99, while in Europe the new price appears to be €269.99 (down from €329.99), just under a month before the launch of the Switch OLED model.

However, it appears that US fans hoping for a similar price drop are out of luck, according to Axios reporter Stephen Totilo.

Advertisement

“The trade price adjustment is for the European region only,” a spokesperson said. “There are no plans to change the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price for any Nintendo Switch model in the U.S.”

Nintendo tells me yesterday's Switch price drop was just for Europe (and the UK): “The trade price adjustment is for the European region only. There are no plans to change the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price for any Nintendo Switch model in the U.S.” — Stephen Totilo (@stephentotilo) September 14, 2021

Even without a price cut, it’s worth noting that at $299.99 (£216), the Switch is still a lower price in the US than in the UK and Europe.

“After carefully weighing up a variety of factors, including currency exchange rates in Europe and the upcoming launch of the Nintendo Switch – OLED Model, we decided that now was the appropriate time to change the European trade price of Nintendo Switch,” a Nintendo UK spokesperson had said regarding the price drop this week.

The Nintendo Switch first launched in 2017 four and a half years ago, which was followed by the cheaper handheld-only Switch Lite, which is remaining the same price at £199.99.

The Nintendo Switch OLED model launches on October 8 for £309.99, although for the extra cost, it doesn’t feature any significant upgrades to its internal hardware. The main addition is the OLED screen with a 7-inch display. It also includes as speakers with “enhanced audio”, an improved stand for table-top play, an ethernet port, and 64GB internal storage.

Advertisement

The Switch also now supports Bluetooth audio devices after the release of its latest firmware update, although users are experiencing issues.