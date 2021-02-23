Nintendo tease a Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1 + 2 Switch port

Nintendo are teasing a possible port of Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1 + 2 for Nintendo Switch.

Last night (February 22) the official Twitter account for Tony Hawk posted a tweet calling for the game to be released on new platforms.

“Just heard #Crash4 is coming to new platforms and I’m kinda jealous,” the message said, before tagging Crash Bandicoot. “Hey @CrashBandicoot can you hook @TonyHawkTheGame up?”

Just heard #Crash4 is coming to new platforms and I’m kinda jealous. Hey @CrashBandicoot can you hook @TonyHawkTheGame up? — Tony Hawk (@tonyhawk) February 22, 2021

Nintendo then quote-tweeted the post with a pair of emoji eyes, hinting at a possible port for the Nintendo Switch.

Activision, the publisher of the Tony Hawk franchise, also got involved, when the official account for Crash Bandicoot mentioned them, replying with the same emoji in another tweet.

Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1 + 2 was released in September last year for PS4, Xbox One and PC and is a remastered collection of the 1999 and 2000 titles.

Less than one week after its initial release date, Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1 + 2 sold 1 million copies, making it the best selling Tony Hawk game ever.

In January, Vicarious Visions announced that it will be merging with Blizzard Entertainment and will no longer be a lead developer on Tony Hawk games. The studio has previously worked with publishers Activision Blizzard to release the latest installment in the franchise.