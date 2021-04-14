Nintendo to host new Indie World presentation today

Nintendo has announced a new Indie World showcase set for later today, April 14.

The showcase is to take place at 9am PT (5pm BST). Per its announcement post on Twitter, the showcase will run for 20 minutes. It is currently unclear what will be showcased during the presentation.

A new #IndieWorld Showcase arrives on Wednesday, April 14 at 9 a.m. PT! Tune in for a livestream featuring roughly 20 minutes focused on fresh and new indie games coming to #NintendoSwitch. Watch it live here: https://t.co/hDrAmAABvI pic.twitter.com/f5E8uYOlae — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) April 13, 2021

Today’s showcase is Nintendo’s first Indie World presentation of the year. The last presentation took place in December and featured popular indie titles such as Among Us and Spelunky 2.

Nintendo’s Indie World showcase aims to spotlight the best new and upcoming indie titles coming to the Nintendo Switch over the next few months. Notable indie titles that have been announced during past Indie World showcases include the critically acclaimed Hades, which clinched the third spot in NME’s 20 Best Games Of 2020, and Spiritfarer.

Nintendo has also announced a new blue variant of its handheld-only Switch Lite. The blue variant will launch globally on May 21 for USD$199. The new colour will be the fifth in the Switch Lite’s official colour range following Gray, Turquoise, Yellow and Coral.

In other Nintendo Switch news, Nintendo of Japan president Shuntaro Furukawa has warned of a possible shortage of Switch consoles this year due to the worldwide shortage of semiconductors and other electrical components.

Furukawa noted that Nintendo has secured the “the necessary materials for the immediate production”, but due to the Switch’s high demand in Japan and other countries, “there is a possibility of shortages at some retailers in the future”.

Furukawa went on to say: “It is difficult to say how we will deal with this, but in some cases we may not be able to prepare enough for orders.”