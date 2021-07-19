Nintendo wants fans to stop asking about the Switch Pro

Nintendo has released a statement confirming the company has “no plans” to work on an additional Switch model, according to VGC.

The announcement of the OLED model Nintendo Switch was pre-empted by months of speculation about a “Switch Pro”. Despite the announcement of the OLED model, fans appear to still be speculating about the existence of a further model.

Nintendo clarified its plan for the foreseeable future, saying “we just announced that Nintendo Switch(OLED Model) will launch in October, 2021, and have no plans for launching any other model at this time.”

The upcoming Nintendo Switch OLED model will not include any hardware upgrades other than an improved screen, and some fans felt it didn’t live up to the speculation regarding the Switch Pro. Rumours had included 4K video, faster processors, more memory, and a few other improvements.

Doug Bowser, the president of Nintendo Of America, teased the new Switch model before the announcement, saying Nintendo is “always looking at technology and how technology can enhance gameplay experiences”, and that any releases would not be “technology for technology’s sake”.

A comment was recently made by Nintendo of America’s JC Rodrigo, manager of product marketing.

When a follower asked whether the console would run any better than the standard model, Rodrigo responded: “Nope. Not what [it’s] for. Stick with the current one if you’re not digging the screen.”

The Nintendo Switch OLED model will be released on October 8. The console will cost £310 and releases on the same date as Metroid Dread. It is available in white for dock and Joy-Con or in the original black dock with the neon red and blue Joy-Con available with the original Switch.