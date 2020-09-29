Nintendo warns Switch owners to ensure consoles are regularly charged

Nintendo has advised Switch owners to ensure their consoles are regularly charged to avoid damaging the battery.

Due to the on-going coronavirus pandemic, many people have been forced into lockdown and asked to spend more time at home. As a result, numerous families around the world have purchased Nintendo Switch consoles.

Nintendo Japan has tweeted out a warning to ensure owners are charging their consoles regularly to avoid the risk of battery failure. The rough translation has stated: “The battery built into the game console may become unchargeable if it has not been charged or used for too long. Please charge it once every six months.”

You can read the full tweet below:

The public announcement comes six months since the World Health Organisation marked the global situation as a pandemic, and when many people started picking up the consoles. The tweet also coincides around the time consoles should be charged, suggesting that Nintendo is warning people that their batteries could fail if not cared for.

While sales of the Nintendo Switch have grown over time, this year has seen a substantial demand in consoles, and with coronavirus causing manufacturing issues, made acquiring one harder to accomplish.

As reported by Tech Digest, the Nintendo Switch has become the top selling console of this year 15.6million sold, over double what the PS4 sold, which resided second at 7.22million.

Next year (2021) could see even further substantial growth for the company as a new, updated version of the Nintendo Switch is reported to be releasing. It’s also been claimed that developers have been told by Nintendo to ensure its games are being made 4K ready.