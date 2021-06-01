Nividia announce GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti releases

Nvidia has announced its latest high-end graphics cards, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti.

The GeForce GTX 3080 Ti is described as Nvidia’s new gaming flagship card, promising to run games 1.55 times faster than the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti at 4k. Nvidia has said that the RTX 3080 Ti founder edition will retail for around £1,049 and will release on June 3.

The card will have 12GB GDDR6X onboard memory, which is half as much as the RTX 3090, but leaked benchmark tests that were spotted by PC Gamer in January put the card very close performance wise – at a significant discount.

Meanwhile the RTX 3070 Ti promises to start at £529, and will be kitted out with 8GB of GDDR6X memory. Nvidia promises this will see the card perform 1.5 times better than the RTX 2070 Super, which was released in July 2019. Full information is available on Nvidia’s announcement post.

Both releases are expected to be in great demand, due to the ongoing demand of PC parts. Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger recently commented that the shortage is expected to last for “a couple of years”.

Gelsinger recently gave an interview to The Washington Post, in which he predicted a similar timeline. “It just takes a couple of years to build capacity,” he said, referring to the need for the issue to be addressed in the long term.

Late last year a shipment of GeForce RTX 3090 cards totalling around £225,000 was stolen from a factory in mainland China. Many of the cards are sold on for profit, and the current crypto-mining craze is the main reason for this, as crypto-miners build machines that utilise multiple graphics cards running in unison in order to crunch numbers to mine for Bitcoins.

Earlier in the year Nvidia also added 61 new games to its GeForce Now cloud gaming service, including Alan Wake, Call of Juarez: Gunslinger, Observer System Redux, and Pine.