‘No Man’s Sky’ fifth anniversary trailer teases Frontiers update

Hello Games has released a brand new trailer examining the last five years of No Man’s Sky content while also hinting at the game’s next update.

No Man’s Sky is celebrating its fifth anniversary today (August 9) with the release of a new trailer running through the game’s multiple content drops including the very first Foundations update, followed by Pathfinder, Atlas Rises and more.

In the trailer, Hello Games also offered a brief teaser of the 17th major update, Frontiers.

We don’t know much about the update but the developer did confirm that No Man’s Sky Frontiers is a free update “coming soon” to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and VR platforms.

You can watch the full trailer below:

No Man’s Sky’s previous update, Expeditions, launched in April earlier this year – a community-focused way of playing. Expeditions is a seasonal and community focused mode that arrives alongside the already existing Normal, Creative, Survival and Permadeth modes.

As it’s the fifth anniversary it’s possible Hello Games may offer even more details soon, including what players can expect and when it arrives.

To celebrate the launch of Mass Effect Legendary Edition in May, Hello Games added a new puzzle that unlocks the SSV Normandy SR1 from the Bioware series.

Elsewhere, a new No Man’s Sky mod was released that lets players replace every character’s head with lead developer Sean Murray’s face. Murray commented on this mod and jokingly told fans: “DO NOT INSTALL THIS MOD”.

