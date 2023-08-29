‘No Man’s Sky’ introduces its first new alien race in seven years in enormous ‘Echoes’ update

The latest expansion to No Man’s Sky, Echoes, is an enormous update that introduces the first new race to be revealed in seven years.

Free for all players across PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, the update continues the narrative of Interceptor to understand the Autophage. Though they were theorised to be long lost to time at this point, the robotic race of people built hidden monuments and settlements across the planets they visited.

Through melding their mind with the new NPC Priest Entity Nada, the player will be able to investigate the Autophage and even befriend them in some instances.

“A guided mission chain brings many hours of narrative and adventure, exploring the origin of these secretive constructs and what it means for the universe as a whole,” explained developer Hello Games.

Completion of these quests unlocks robotic customisation elements for the player’s character as well as reputation gain and honorary titles. There is also the Voltaic Staff – a new multi-tool with a unique set of animations – that the No Man’s Sky community can get to grips with.

While the new robotic race is the star of the show, No Man’s Sky‘s Voyagers expedition “will see players seeking the deepest oceans, tallest mountains, most idyllic planets and strangest alien creatures, and much more besides.”

Adventurers will be rewarded with a collection of posters, an exclusive electric jetpack trail, a salvaged accessory for their pets, a set of new Autophage-themed base parts, and a new mechanical companion.

Echoes arrived with a host of bug fixes and improvements for the game too, and added new features like foveated rendering support for the PSVR2. This lets No Man’s Sky prioritise its rendering resources for wherever the player is looking while using the eye-tracking technology of the headset.

