‘No Man’s Sky’ introduces space whales with Leviathan update

A new update for No Man’s Sky went live earlier today (May 25) with the Leviathan update bringing a host of exciting new additions to the survival game.

Announcing the new expedition, developer Hello Games explained that “our seventh expedition traps travellers inside a time loop, and offers a taste of roguelike gameplay. Difficulty is tuned to survival-mode settings, and every death means a reset of the loop.”

Exploring the loop will earn players “memory fragments” and they’ll also have the chance to work with other players around the world to earn ​​”better upgrades, more inventory space, and stronger multi-tools and starships”

“As players seek a way to unbind the time-loop curse, they will find a story-driven adventure at the heart of the expedition,” continued Hello Games. “Shattered memories all point towards an encounter with an ancient space creature, The Leviathan – but will travellers succeed in reshaping history, or are they doomed to repeat the mistakes of the past?”

That’s right, the Leviathan update also introduces a giant space whale to No Man’s Sky with players earning the ability to recruit it as an organic addition to your capital ship’s frigate fleet. Check out the trailer below:

The Leviathan expedition is set to run for six weeks and once it is finished, your progress will be converted to “a survival mode save”.

Last month, Hello Games co-founder Sean Murray spoke about developing the studio’s next game after No Man’s Sky.

“For a while now we’ve been working on something pretty ambitious in the background. It’s a small team but we like it that way,” said Murray, after confirming it wasn’t a sequel to No Man’s Sky.

“Similar to No Man’s Sky, it’s the kind of project that even if we had a thousand people working on it, it’d still seem impossible,” he added.