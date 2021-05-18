Nolan North, who voiced Nathan Drake in the Uncharted video game franchise, has praised actor Tom Holland for his performance in the upcoming live-action film adaptation.

North recently appeared on the latest episode of the Good Game Nice Try podcast to talk about his career in voice acting, during which he shared his thoughts on the upcoming live-action Uncharted film and Tom Holland’s role in the film.

Holland – who is perhaps best known for his portrayal of Spider-Man/Peter Parker in the Marvel Cinematic Universe – was tapped to play lead protagonist Nathan Drake in the film, alongside Mark Wahlberg as Victor Sullivan.

North revealed that he was invited to visit the set in Spain and got the meet Tom Holland. “He’s enthusiastic. He’s so athletic. He’s an amazing dancer. He actually did a lot of, with safety harnesses, he did a lot of the stunts. His physical intelligence is off the chain, the way he moves,” he said.

Later in the podcast, North also spoke of Mark Wahlberg’s casting as Nathan Drake’s mentor Victor Sullivan. The voice actor noted that he was initially skeptical of Wahlberg’s casting, but admitted that Wahlberg and Holland have “a great dynamic” and “they just have fun with each other, and I’m looking forward to it”.

North also called the decision for the film to explore Drake’s earlier years as a 20-something year old, which was features in the games as a “brilliant idea”. He added: “You meet Nathan Drake when you play the games in his early 30s, and that’s where I was, and then it goes up through his mid-40s, which is where I was, and it’s one of the few characters you get to age with. Where was Nathan Drake in his 20s?”

The Uncharted film is scheduled to be released on February 18, 2022. Filming for the movie wrapped in late October last year.