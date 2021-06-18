Nordic Update launched for ‘Microsoft Flight Simulator’

Several Nordic countries will be getting a makeover in the new update for Microsoft Flight Simulator, bringing landscape improvements, new airports, and more.

The Nordic Update will cover Finland, Norway, Iceland, Sweden, and Denmark; with developer Asobo describing the highlights as “vast fjords, riveting urban vistas, domineering peaks, and centuries-old iconic castles”.

Covering the five countries entirely, the Nordic Update adds detail and landmarks, alongside five new airports, improved data for existing airports, and 78 ‘points of interest’. Five new landing challenges will be introduced at the new airports – Bornholm, Stockholm Arlanda, Svalbard, Ísafjörður, and Vaasa.

The Nordic Update, as with all world updates, is free to those who already own the game, and is available on the in-game marketplace. For the full list of additions, check out the update blog on Steam.

The last update saw an overhaul of mainland Europe, targeting France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg. The update added photogrammetry to Paris and Amsterdam, along with over 100 points of interest, and three airports.

Two more world updates after the Nordic Update are scheduled for this year, along with the launch of Microsoft Flight Simulator on Xbox Series X|S. The game will be part of Game Pass and launches on July 27.

The Xbox version of Microsoft Flight Simulator was announced at E3, and will run at 30 FPS, making it more manageable for consoles.

Microsoft Flight Simulator was recently inducted into the World Video Game Hall Of Fame, alongside Animal Crossing: New Leaf, StarCraft, and Where In The World Is Carmen Sandiego. These four games beat popular franchises like FIFA, Call Of Duty, and Portal to the win.