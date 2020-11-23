Here’s how to unlock a Nuketown ’84 easter egg in ‘Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’

A Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War player has found a Nuketown ’84 easter egg ahead of its release this week.

The map, which is scheduled to arrive on Tuesday (November 24), can now be accessed through a glitch discovered by Twitter user TheGhostOfMW2, who shared a video capturing his experience on the social media platform.

Check out the tweet below.

To activate the Nuketown ’84 easter egg ahead of its release, players will have to shoot the heads off all the mannequins around the map in a custom game. Doing so adds an ’80s-themed digital filter to the game and introduces a synthwave track and a purple sky.

Clips of the easter egg have since be removed from YouTube by Activision, and the developer has released an official trailer for the upcoming map.

The return of Nuketown – albeit with a retro spin to it – was first announced earlier this month, when Activision shared the roadmap for Black Ops Cold War’s post-launch content.

Besides the introduction of Nuketown ’84 on November 24, season one of Call Of Duty Black Ops Cold War will official kick off on December 10. While no specific details have been revealed, the roadmap outlines more multiplayer maps and modes, the return of 2v2 gunfights, new weapons, more Zombies modes, a “classified Warzone experience” and more.

Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is currently available on PC and all current- and next-gen consoles, with an exclusive Zombies Onslaught mode being made available for PS4 and PS5 players until November 2021.