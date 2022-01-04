Nvidia announces RTX 3090 Ti graphics card

Nvidia has announced a brand new graphics card, the ultra-high-end RTX 3090 Ti.

While the card had been rumoured for some time, it was finally confirmed at CES 2022. There is no price information or release date at this time, but according to The Verge, the RTX 3090 Ti will include 40 teraflops of GPU performance, outmatching the previous entry in the family, the RTX 3090 by 11%.

The graphics card will run AMpere architecture and will serve as the companies flagship graphics card, while the 3080Ti, which was released in June 2021, will be phased out as part of the new product launch.

Advertisement

A new, entry-level graphics card was also announced alongside the behemoth of the 3090Ti. The RTX 3050 launches on January 27 with a starting price of $269 (approximately £200) according to Nvidia.

In November, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang spoke to Yahoo Finance regarding the ongoing chip shortages that have affected companies across the industry.

“I think that through the next year, demand is going to far exceed supply,” he noted. “We don’t have any magic bullets in navigating the supply chain,” Huang admitted.

“We have the support of our suppliers,” Huang continued explaining how the company is safe financially.

AMD CEO Lisa Su is slightly more optimistic. In September she explained at the Code Conference in Beverly Hills that: “We’ve always gone through cycles of ups and downs, where demand has exceeded supply. This time, it’s different.”

“It might take, you know, 18 to 24 months to put on a new plant, and in some cases even longer than that,” she said. “These investments were started perhaps a year ago.”

Advertisement

Elsewhere, Call Of Duty: Vanguard players are having major issues with spawning in Free-For-All Games, while discussion over the main concept of New Pokemon Snap meant that there were delays in beginning development.