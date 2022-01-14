Nvidia says graphics card supply should improve later this year

Nvidia provided more details about its expected supply of graphics cards during a conference call, and 2022 seems better than expected.

Graphics cards have been hard to come by over the past two years, thanks to a semiconductor shortage that has affected all hardware. However, Nvidia has recently said that it expects supply problems to improve in the latter half of the year.

In a conference call transcribed by Seeking Alpha and spotted by Tom’s Hardware, Colette Kress, Nvidia’s EVP and CFO, said of 2021: “So even throughout all of calendar 2021, we have seen strong demand for GeForce. And it continues to remain strong and stronger than our overall supply that we have. The holiday demand, for example, was quite strong, particularly in laptops. And we’re still finishing out our quarter. But we’ll look at the end of the quarter in terms of what we’ve seen in terms of channel levels.”

Advertisement

But when looking to the year ahead, she said: “We had seen channel levels be quite lean, and we are working with our supply chain partners to increase the availability of supply. And we feel better about our supply situation as we move into the second half of the calendar year [2022].”

While this is a reason for card hungry gamers to be optimistic, Nvidia’s CEO said they didn’t see an end in sight for the chip shortage. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang spoke to Yahoo Finance about what to expect from 2022 in regards to chip shortages. “I think that through the next year, demand is going to far exceed supply,” he noted. “We don’t have any magic bullets in navigating the supply chain,” Huang admitted.

Elsewhere, Twitch streamers are coming together to support Pokimane after a “sexist” hate raid during her stream.