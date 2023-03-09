Obsidian apologises for “frustrating” launch of ‘The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition’

Obsidian Entertainment has apologised for performance issues plaguing the launch of The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition, and plans to fix them “as soon as possible”.

The remastered version of The Outer Worlds launched on Tuesday (March 7), however it currently holds a ‘Mostly Negative’ player review status on its Steam page.

The negative reception to Spacer’s Choice Edition comes down to players reporting a number of performance issues that are plaguing the game. As per buyers’ reviews, reported issues range from very low frames per second (FPS) to frequent crashes and stuttering issues.

Yesterday (March 8), a member of Obsidian’s player support responded to the issues on Reddit.

“I am sorry that you all have been experiencing performance issues with The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition,” they wrote. “I understand how frustrating this can be, and I assure you the team at Private Division is working on getting a patch out as soon as possible. When we have more information about that patch we’ll be sure to let folks know.”

The post also recommended that players get in touch with Private Division – the game’s publisher and company behind Spacer’s Choice Edition – to report any issues.

“They are the dedicated support for The Outer Worlds, and we’re doing our best to funnel all of the information to them, so they can find solutions as quickly as possible,” explained Obsidian.

While this remaster is the latest launch for The Outer Worlds, Obsidian is currently working on a full sequel to the sci-fi adventure game. Announced during Xbox and Bethesda‘s 2021 showcase, the game’s first trailer poked fun at a number of marketing cliches without revealing any in-game footage of the sequel.

