Sony has announced October’s free PlayStation Plus titles that members will be eligible to download and keep forever.

From high-octane racing in Need For Speed: Payback to the atmospheric gothic horror of Vampyr, both titles will be free to download on PS4 for PlayStation Plus members from October 6 through to November 2.

Need For Speed: Payback aims to deliver a summer blockbuster experience through exhilarating set pieces, nail-biting heists and visceral vehicle takedowns. The world of Fortune Valley is expressed through stunning open-world, offering multiple scenarios to undertake and opportunities to level up players’ characters and cars.

Elsewhere, Vampyr is projecting Halloween vibes with deep, horror, action-RPG. As a recently turned vampire, players will have to consume blood to survive and complete quests to level up their character. With complex narrative consequences, choices must be made to either kill or spare many of the world’s characters in the hopes of survival.

Check out the trailer outlining both PlayStation Plus titles below:

September’s PlayStation Plus games are still up for download until October 5. PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds and Street Fighter V were added to the service for the month, offering two varying experiences for players.

In November, PlayStation Plus members who purchase the PS5 will be given access to The PlayStation Plus Collection. The bundle will feature a bundle of titles described as “generation defining PS4 games”, including The Last of Us: Remastered, God Of War and Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End.

The PS5 is expected to launch in certain territories on November 12, followed by a global launch on November 19. The console will release with a standard and digital-only version.