October’s PlayStation Plus games may include ‘Mortal Kombat X’ and more

A post on Dealabs has suggested that October’s PlayStation Plus games will be Hell Let Loose (PS5), Mortal Kombat X (PS4) and PGA Tour 2K21 (PS4).

Coming from user Billbill-Kun who correctly leaked last month’s line-up before it was officially unveiled by Sony, proof of the leak was submitted and verified by the site’s moderators so – in theory – it should be fairly reliable.

Usually, Sony announces its new PS Plus games a few days before the month begins so the news should be confirmed in the next few days.

Advertisement

August’s PlayStation Plus games included Hitman 2, Overcooked: All You Can Eat, and Predator: Hunting Grounds.

Hell Let Loose is a multiplayer tactical first-person shooter with players fighting in iconic battles of the Western and Eastern fronts of World War 2 at the platoon level. It launches on PlayStation 5 on October 5 after a successful Kickstarter campaign and early access launch for PC in 2019.

Mortal Kombat X is a sequel to 2011’s Mortal Kombat and has two characters fighting against each other in typical Mortal Kombat style. It offers 24 playable characters with 9 additional characters available via downloadable content packages. It received generally strong reviews when it launched in 2015.

PGA Tour 2K21 is a continuation of The Golf Club franchise integrated with 2K Sports. It received generally positive reviews at launch.

In other gaming news, Art of Rally will release on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on October 6 and Nintendo has confirmed that the final fighter for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will be announced on October 5.