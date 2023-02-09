‘Octopath Traveler 2′ shares free demo ahead of launch

Square Enix has launched a three-hour demo for Octopath Traveler 2 ahead of its full release later this month.

Octopath Traveler 2: Prologue allows players to choose any of the game’s eight “wildly different” protagonists and “experience the first three hours of their adventure” with all progress carried over when the game is officially released.

“During the demo, you’ll get a chance to explore mechanics like Path Actions and experience a supremely satisfying combat system that’s based around storing up actions and exploiting enemy weaknesses,” said Square Enix.

A brand new world with 8 new tales awaits, the #OctopathTraveler2 Prologue Demo is available now on Nintendo Switch, PS5, PS4, with Steam coming 9am PST tomorrow. Chose your starting hero and carry your save over to the full game. Find out more: https://t.co/7Ea0LrKL6x pic.twitter.com/1UYNqFEM2e — Square Enix (@SquareEnix) February 8, 2023

“Once three hours are up, you’ll have to stop playing – but don’t worry, you can start again with a new character if you want to,” however Square Enix will only let you save one journey.

Octopath Traveler 2: Prologue is available now for PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch and Steam. Grab the PlayStation demo here, the Switch version here and the Steam demo is available to download here. Octopath Traveler 2 will be released February 24.

Square Enix has previously stressed that Octopath Traveler 2 is a completely standalone title from the original game, with the sequel “telling a completely new story, set in a different era and a brand new land.”

“It’s a time of trade and industrial revolution – large vessels navigate busy sea routes, and the power of steam has given birth to new technologies,” describes Square Enix. “Some people live in luxury, cheering to the glamorous stars of the stage. Others struggle each day, brought to tears by war, plague and poverty.”

In a hands-on preview, NME wrote: “Octopath Traveler’s sequel feels far more promising and lively than its predecessor. If you’re looking for a concise and focused tale, look elsewhere: Octopath Traveler 2 makes no apologies for its grand, rambling adventure, and so far it doesn’t have any reason to.”

