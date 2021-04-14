Oculus to hold its first gaming showcase this month

Oculus has announced that it will be hosting its first-ever gaming showcase this month.

The news was announced via the official Oculus blog on April 12. Per the announcement post, the inaugural Oculus Gaming Showcase is set to take place on Wednesday, April 21 at 3pm PT (11pm BST).

The showcase will focus entirely on the company’s VR offerings, including “new updates to fan-favourite titles, never-before-seen footage from some unreleased games, and a few surprises in store”.

Advertisement

A number of developers have been announced to participate in the upcoming showcase, including Cloudhead Games, Ready At Dawn, and the acclaimed ILMxLAB studio.

Also expected to be showcased are VR titles such as Star Wars: Tales From The Galaxy’s Edge, Pistol Whip and Lone Echo II.

The news of Oculus’ upcoming showcase comes after the revelation that the recently released Oculus Quest 2 headset has already outsold every other Oculus headset combined.

In a glowing four-star review of the Oculus Quest 2 headset, NME’s Jordan Oloman called it a “fully-featured VR package that should be the go-to headset”, despite some intrusive features.

In August last year, Oculus announced that new Oculus VR headset owners will need to link their Facebook accounts to their devices in order to use it. The news was met with criticism, as players discovered that deleting their linked Facebook accounts would also delete all games downloaded and progress made.

Advertisement

Existing users will have until January 1, 2023 to link their accounts. “After January 1, 2023, we will end support for Oculus accounts. If you choose not to merge your accounts at that time, you can continue using your device, but full functionality will require a Facebook account,” said the company in a tweet.