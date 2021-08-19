‘Oddworld: Soulstorm’ is coming to Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One soon

Oddworld Inhabitants has announced that Oddworld: Soulstorm will be released for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One soon.

A part remake of 1998’s Oddworld: Abe’s Exodus and part sequel to 2014’s Oddworld: New ‘N’ Tasty, the game was previously only available for PlayStation and PC. No specific release date has been set for the Xbox release of the game, but it’s expected to be reasonably soon given the teaser on the Oddworld Twitter account.

The game follows Abe, a Mudokon, as he rescues fellow members of his race from the sinister Glukkons who exploit them for their labour and hard-working capabilities. It’s a 2.5D side-scrolling game with Abe scavenging supplies, crafting weapons, arming other Mudokons, and solving some increasingly tricky puzzles.

With a total of 17 levels in the game, with 15 of them available without restriction, there are 1,000 Mudokons to save along the way. The more Mudokons you save, the better the ending players gain when completing the game. To receive a ‘good’ score on a level, players need to rescue at least 80% of the vulnerable hard workers.

Oddworld: Soulstorm originally launched on PC, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 in April this year. The PC version is currently an Epic Games Store exclusive and was available as a PS Plus game for PS5 in April. The PlayStation 5 can mimic Abe’s heartbeat thanks to the DualShock 5 controller, adding a useful effect.

In the past, Oddworld: Soulstorm‘s creators have talked openly about how they feel about crunch in the games industry.

