‘Old School Runescape’ launches Android beta and adds solid gold sink

Jagex have revealed details of a beta test for Android users, as they look to make Old School Runescape mobile.

Starting today and running until December 8, invited players will get the chance to test out the variety of features, listed below:

– Buff Bars

– Fishing Spot Indicators

– HUD Improvements (NPC Information and Combat Styles)

– Agility and Slayer Helpers

– Chambers of Xeric Helper

– Woodcutting and Ore Respawn Timers

– Increased Draw Distance

– Navigation Tile Indicators

– Chat Improvements

Advertisement

For more details, head here. For anyone who missed out on an invite to this beta, there’s the promise of a second at a “later date.”

⚙ TODAY = GAME UPDATE ⚙ 🕦 This week's update will begin at 11:30am GMT, approximately 25 minutes from now. ⚔ The Android mobile beta is live at 2pm GMT! We've also made some improvements to Group Ironman and added some (literal) Gold Sinks. 🔗 https://t.co/LgggcGm37h — Old School RuneScape (@OldSchoolRS) November 24, 2021

The news comes alongside an update for Old School Runescape with a focus on Iron Man. As well as bug fixes, the new update includes a group chat and a loot broadcast with quest completion, combat achievements and level milestones also earning an announcement in the new chat. There’s another update planned in the coming days that will focus on group storage expansion, emergency teleport shards and entering group members’ houses

Jagex have also listened to played feedback and added a solid gold sink to the game.

“The Golden Sink requires 47 Construction to build. You’ll need 10 Condensed Gold, 5 Gold Leaf and 5 Mahogany Planks to construct it. Condensed Gold, you say? That’s a new material available from the Keldagrim Stonemason Shop for the suitably extravagant price of 10 million GP… each.”

They go on to say the best part of The Golden Sink is that it actually works as a sink.

Advertisement

On the subject of money, Jagex have also increased bank space in Old School Runescape, for both F2P and P2P players. Extra bank space is purchased in sets of 40, with a total of 9 sets available, meaning there’s an extra 360 extra spaces available. According to the dev blog, “each set costs more than the last, and multiple sets can be purchased in one.” The initial expansion will set you back 1million GP while the final block will cost 500million GP.

Over in Runescape, Jagex are bringing back one of the rarest in-game items for a limited time.

In a new event that runs from now until January 3, 2022, players will be able to get their hands on a new version of the classic “Partyhat“, an item that was initially only available during a Christmas event way back in 2001