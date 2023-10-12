One of the scariest horror games is coming to PlayStation Plus this month

October’s PlayStation Plus offering includes Disco Elysium: The Final Cut and Gotham Knights as well as horrors The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes, Alien: Isolation, Dead Island: Definitive Edition and more.

For those on the Premium and Extra tiers of PlayStation Plus, they will receive Alien: Isolation, Dead Island: Definitive Edition, Disco Elysium: The Final Cut, Eldest Souls, Elite Dangerous, Far: Changing Tides, Gotham Knights, Gungrave G.O.R.E., Outlast 2, Röki and The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes.

Though these are all games that have reviewed well, the standout is the almost universally acclaimed Disco Elysium: The Final Cut. In the game, the player steps into the shoes of an amnesiac detective who must try to solve a murder that might trigger to a major uprising if the truth is not discovered.

Dialogue and actions are determined by dice rolls which decide whether or not the player is successful at convincing a character to share what they saw, for example.

“Unravelling the murder at the heart of the story, punching your way through every in-game obstacle will in no way disadvantage you to a silver-tongued, or Holmesian player,” said NME in its review of the game, praising the way that the skills and their checks interlock throughout the experience.

There is a horror theme running through the remainder of the games that are on their way to PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium, in time for Halloween.

Outlast 2 is a deeply disturbing religious horror that leaves its characters at the mercy of cultists, but Creative Assembly’s Alien: Isolation pits the player against the Xenomorph as it stalks its prey and learns from their strategies.

“What makes the Xenomorph truly terrifying is that it doesn’t feel like it’s hunting Ripley – it feels like it’s looking through the screen and hunting you, the player,” said Andy Brown in his horror-centric column for NME.

Premium subscribers also get access to Ape Escape Academy, IQ Final, Soulcalibur: Broken Destiny and Tekken 6 as part of their Classics collection.

All of the aforementioned will be playable for the subscribers of those specific PlayStation Plus tiers on October 17.

