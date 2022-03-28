‘One Piece Odyssey’ is a new JRPG with author Eiichiro Oda’s involvement

One Piece Odyssey is a new Japanese RPG (JRPG) being developed with the help of the original manga’s author Eiichiro Oda.

Announced today, the game is described as being “rooted in canon and sure to retain the humour and chemistry of the anime,” and will have quests and dungeons with a “One Piece twist.” It is set to release some time this year on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC and One Piece Odyssey will feature new character and monster designs by Oda and will be developed by ILCA Inc.

A blog post on publisher Bandai Namco’s website confirms that the game will have an original storyline and include Luffy, Zoro, Mani, Usopp, Sanji, Chopper, Robin, Franke and Brook as playable characters.

The reveal trailer can be watched below.

According to a video interview with the game’s producer Katsuaki Tsuzuki, One Piece Odyssey will offer “a One Piece adventure experience like never before.”

The game’s story synopsis reads: “The Straw Hats, led by Monkey D. Luffy, are swallowed by a huge storm at sea. They end up on a mysterious island full of nature amidst the storm and become separated from each other. The crew set outs on a new adventurous journey filled with wonders of a raging nature, powerful enemies, and strange encounters with island locals.”

Tsuzuki added that the team has “been working hard in collaboration with Eiichiro Oda to create a great adventure drama that touches the world of One Piece in a game that we hope will surpass players expectations.”

One Piece Odyssey has been announced as the original manga it is based on is gearing up to celebrate its 25th anniversary, with its first release in July of 1997.

