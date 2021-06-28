Online ‘The Witcher’ convention Witchercon releases schedule

Witchercon, an online celebration of Polish fantasy series The Witcher and its game and TV adaptations, has released details of its line up.

A collaboration between developers CD Projekt RED and Netflix, the event is billed as a virtual global celebration of all things The Witcher related. Fans of the series can expect a deep dive into the making of the games, TV series and upcoming anime film.

A press release states that “a variety of entertaining and interactive panels spotlighting the people who brought The Witcher to life in-game and on-screen” will be included. Breaking news, exclusive behind the scenes snippets, and never-before-seen reveals from across The Witcher franchise are also promised.

Detecting some strong magic… looks like we're getting closer to the #WitcherCon! ✨ Time to share the official schedule – check it out below and save the dates!

Elsewhere, fans will get the chance to learn more about the upcoming mobile game The Witcher: Monster Slayer as well as season two of the Netflix series. Fans will also learn more about the anime Witcher spinoff film, Nightmare Of The Wolf.

The panel lineups include from Netflix showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich and The Witcher: Blood Origin spin-off showrunner Declan De Barra. And from CDPR, Acting Lead Quest Designers Błażej Augustynek and Philipp Weber.

Any fans expecting any news about any new The Witcher games will however be disappointed as CDPR have already confirmed there’ll be no new game announcements at this event.

WitcherCon premieres at 7pm CEST (6pm BST) on July 9, with streams happening on Netflix, YouTube and Twitch. The second stream, which also airs on Twitch and YouTube, will begin at 3am CEST (2am BST) on July 10. Fans will be able to watch the event across the two streams, with each one containing exclusive content.

More information is available on the official website.

