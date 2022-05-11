Here's every game announced during Nintendo's Indie Showcase

Nintendo has confirmed a host of new games coming to the Switch during an Indie World Stream.

The twenty minute presentation aired earlier today (May 11) and confirmed the names of twenty new titles coming to the console – check them all out below or watch the presentation here.

Arcade-adventure game Gibbon: Beyond The Trees was released as soon as the presentation ended, as was novel adventure title OPUS: Echo Of Starsong – Full Bloom Edition.

Also released today is Soundfall, a fast-paced, rhythm-based dungeon crawler combines looter-shooter action with musical gameplay that’ll keep you tapping your toes.

In other musical game news, We Are OFK follows the lives of four friends in their 20s as they attempt to break into the music business, fall in and out of love, and figure out how to pay rent and make art in Los Angeles while Idol Manager tasks players with creating and managing their own K-pop group.

Ooblets, a life simulation video game developed and published by Glumberland, is set for release summer 2022 as is Cursed To Golf and OneShot: World Machine Edition.

Elsewhere Batora: Lost Haven (out Autumn 2022) combines the features of a hack & slash and a twin-stick shooter in a nonlinear interplanetary story-driven action RPG and is from Team17 and Stormind games.

Puzzler ElecHead is coming Summer 2022, as is strategy title Totally Accurate Battle Simulator

Wayward Strand is a heartfelt interactive story, told in a unique and curious way while Cult Of The Lamb casts players in the role of a possessed lamb saved from annihilation by an ominous stranger, and must repay their debt by building a loyal following in his name.

Also announced were horror puzzler SILT, card-battling roguelike Wildfrost, puzzle strategy game Mini Motorways, noir-punk action-adventure Gunbrella and plot-based adventure game A Guidebook Of Babel.

Meanwhile coming in 2023 is Another Crab’s Treasure, a soulslike adventure set in a crumbling underwater world. As Kril the hermit crab, you’ll need to wear the trash around you as shells to withstand attacks from enemies many times your size. Embark on an epic treasure hunt to buy back your repossessed shell, and discover the dark secrets behind the polluted ocean.

To find out more about these titles, Nintendo has set up a dedicated Indie World page here.

The complete list of titles announced at the Nintendo Indie World Stream and their expected release date is as follows:

Mini Motorways – May 11

OPUS: Echo of Starsong – Full Bloom Edition – May 11

Gibbon: Beyond the Trees – May 11

Soundfall – May 11

SILT – June 2022

Wayward Strand – July 2022

Ooblets – summer 2022

ElecHead – summer 2022

We Are OFK – summer 2022

Totally Accurate Battle Simulator – summer 2022

Idol Manager – August 2022

OneShot: World Machine Edition – summer 2022

Cursed To Golf – summer 2022

Batora: Lost Haven – autumn 2022

A Guidebook Of Babel – autumn 2022

Wildfrost – winter 2022

Cult of the Lamb – 2022

Another Crab’s Treasure – 2023

Gunbrella – 2023

Card Shark – TBA

Despite many fans hoping Hollow Knight: Silksong would be unveiled during the Nintendo Indie showcase, no mention was made of the game. Recently, Team Cherry released a statement as part of the Unity Awards 2021 saying “we’re looking forward to the day we can share the game with you all. It can’t be too much longer, surely!”

In other news, Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa has admitted the company has “major concerns” about moving on from the Nintendo Switch.

Earlier this week, Nintendo announced that the Nintendo Switch has sold 107.65 million units since it launched in 2017 while 39 titles have shifted over a million units.