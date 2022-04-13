Original strategy spelling board game ‘Scrabble’ launches online version

Following the viral success of Wordle, Hasbro and Mattel have teamed up with game developer Scopely to launch a new web-based version of Scrabble.

Scrabble Web (which can be played here) offers PvP matches against players from around the world, as well as friends. There’s also a mode where people can test their skills against a computer program.

“Scrabble Web is the meeting point for all Scrabble lovers from around the world,” reads the announcement.

“Here, you can play your favourite game of Scrabble with friends and family or practice against the computer in real-time. You can catch up on all the latest Scrabble news worldwide, improve your game with tips from Scrabble pros and discuss (the game) with other Scrabble lovers in our dedicated Online Forum.”

Happy #NationalScrabbleDay! We can't think of a better day to share the launch of https://t.co/3jTTYNUZht (https://t.co/6TAIrRCXgb in US & CA). Play and connect with other Scrabble fans & improve your game with expert resources, all from your browser! https://t.co/3F3gVd7E6Q pic.twitter.com/rWA4wOEnuL — Scrabble GO (@ScrabbleGO) April 13, 2022

Currently you can only play one game at a time (with players given 15 minutes to make their move). Developers will be “adding the ability to play more than one game at a time in the future,” though.

“We’re also working on fun additions to the online experience with Scrabble puzzles that will help train your brain, as well as a Word Finder to unscramble your tiles. The most exciting part yet is Scrabble Web Tournaments that community members will watch or participate in,” though details of that have yet to be announced.

“The popularity of word games further validates and demonstrates something we’ve known all along: Word games are beloved experiences and play an important role in the lives of many people globally,” said Beth Nations, Scopely’s vice president of growth for casual games. “To Scopely, the rise of Wordle just helps to remind people how much they love word games.”

Over the weekend, new Wordle owners New York Times launched a companion bot to break down each individual Wordle game.

The company also confirmed the optimal starting word to begin each game.