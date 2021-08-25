Original ‘Tomb Raider’ composer teases announcement for Gamescom

Nathan McCree, composer of the original Tomb Raider games, has teased a “big announcement” for Gamescom’s Opening Night Live stream this evening (August 25).

With a career spanning decades in video game music and audio – including working with the Spice Girls, McCree is best known for his work at Core Design between 1996 and 1998 where he composed the scores for the first three Tomb Raider games.

The composer has however been seemingly dormant from the industry, where his last known credits date back to 2013’s Sniper: Ghost Warrior 2 and LEGO: Ninjago as audio director, while he is also listed as composer for the latter.

However, McCree sent a tweet yesterday (August 24) teasing, “Big announcement concerning me and Mr. Gard! Don’t miss it!”

That is a reference to Toby Gard, a fellow Core Design alumnus, who was part of the team that created Tomb Raider, although he is also listed as the game director of the critically panned Yaiba: Ninja Gaiden Z.

It could potentially be something to do with Tomb Raider‘s 25th anniversary, as there have already been some celebrations this year, including Lara Croft making an appearance in Fortnite, while a Ghost Recon: Breakpoint crossover is also being planned.

Earlier this week, Geoff Keighley teased a hype trailer of what to expect from the two-hour Opening Night Live showcase, which confirms that there will be news from Death Stranding Director’s Cut, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, Far Cry 6, Back 4 Blood, Call Of Duty: Vanguard, and many more.

It’s also likely that Halo Infinite will make an appearance after missing the Xbox Games Showcase yesterday (August 25), with an early store listing revealing that it’s set to release on December 8.