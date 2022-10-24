Oscar Isaac still “hopeful” that ‘Metal Gear Solid’ movie will get made

Oscar Isaac has said he’s still “hopeful” that a Metal Gear Solid movie will be made.

Back in 2020, Isaac was cast as Solid Snake in Sony’s long-awaited adaptation of Metal Gear Solid alongside director Jordan Vogt-Roberts and producer Avi Arad. However, production has yet to begin and a release date has never been confirmed.

In a new interview with Comicbook, Isaac has said he’s still optimistic about the film being made though.

“We want it to happen,” he said. “Be excited. What’s the script? What’s the story? What’s the take? […] But hopefully that comes to fruition because there’s so much potential for that. It’s an incredible game. It’s my favourite.”

Last summer, Isaac said he took the role because he “loves the game”.

“I love the feeling that the game would give me every time I’d play. It’s just a strangely isolated, mournful, lonely game to play that has these incredible moments of violence and terror, with these weird, psychedelic concepts and villains. But, yes, it’s kind of like psychedelic military horror things that happen,” he continued.

He went on to explain how “underneath the whole thing, it’s an anti-war story. So I think those are the elements I really love”.

Earlier this year, Isaac confirmed there were “no official plans” for Moon Knight season two. Isaac played Marc Spector/Steven Grant in the Disney+ MCU show but did say “if there was a story that really made sense. I’d be happy to be part of it”.

