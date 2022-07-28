‘Outer Wilds’ is coming to current-gen consoles with a free 60 FPS update

Mobius Digital has announced that Outer Wilds is getting a free 60 frames per second (FPS) update for Xbox Series X|S, PS5 and PC platforms.

The free update was announced today (July 28) at the Annapurna Interactive showcase, and will launch on September 15, 2022.

Mobius Digital also confirmed that a Nintendo Switch release for Outer Wilds is “still happening,” and there will be more information shared “as soon as possible.”

Outer Wilds was initially planned to launch for the Nintendo Switch in summer 2021, but Mobius Digital acknowledged that may have been an optimistic schedule.

While fans didn’t end up getting their Nintendo Switch port last year, they were treated to a surprise expansion that explored the game’s deepest secrets. Titled Echoes Of The Eye, the downloadable content (DLC) took players to “the most dangerous reaches of space” and tasked them with solving “the solar system’s deepest secret.”

Earlier in the year, we named Outer Wilds as one of the best games on PC, and said it “hits differently to most other games you can play right now.”

Elsewhere in the showcase, Outerloop Games surprised viewers with a free Steam demo for Thirsty Suitors, an upcoming RPG that’s all about skating and reconciling with exes through turn-based battles.

Outerloop Games‘ segment showcased Thirsty Suitors‘ combat and skating features, and also confirmed that the game will be available on Game Pass at launch. NME got to see hands-off preview for Thirsty Suitors in June, and found a lot of promise.

In other gaming news, Annapurna Interactive’s Stray has overtaken God Of War as the highest user-rated game on Steam this year. Stray has proved hugely popular since launching earlier in the month, with a slew of modders replacing the game’s feline protagonist with their own cats.