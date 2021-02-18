‘Outer Wilds’ lands on Nintendo Switch this Summer

Annapurna Interactive’s 2019 space exploration game Outer Wilds has been announced for the Nintendo Switch.

The announcement was made during the Nintendo Direct presentation on Wednesday night (February 17). A firm release date has not been announced, although the game has received a launch window of Summer 2021.

In the sci-fi game, players are given 22 minutes to explore space before the universe is engulfed in a supernova. Then, the clock resets, and players will have to restart their journey to discover why the Sun explodes when it does. Players will be able to retain information obtained in their “past lives” to solve the sci-fi mystery.

Outer Wilds first released in 2019 for PC, Xbox One and PS4. The game launched to critical acclaim, and won several key awards in gaming, such as BAFTA Games Award for Best Game, BAFTA Games Award for Best Design, and Best Indie Game at the 2019 Golden Joystick Awards.

In other Nintendo Direct news, a remaster of 2011’s The Legend Of Zelda: Skyward Sword has been announced for a July 19 release. The game will feature enhanced visuals and control updates to work with the Switch’s Joy-Con controllers. Limited-edition Skyward Sword-themed Joy-Cons have also been announced, and will release alongside the remaster.

Nintendo also announced the next entry in the Mario Golf series, Mario Golf Super Rush. The game will be the first in the series to release on Nintendo Switch, and arrives on June 25.