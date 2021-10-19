‘Outriders’, ‘Dragon Ball FighterZ’, and ‘Age of Empires IV’ among new slate of titles headed to Xbox Game Pass

Microsoft has announced the next wave of titles heading to its Xbox Game Pass service, with eleven new games joining the lineup.

As announced on the Xbox blog, sci-fi shooter Outriders is available through Game Pass for PC, while new indie title Into the Pit – described as a “fast-paced retro-FPS roguelite” – launches on Xbox Series X|S, PC, and cloud gaming. Both games are arriving on the service today, October 19.

On Thursday (October 21), brawler Dragon Ball FighterZ arrives on console and cloud. Based on the long-running anime and manga franchise, this three-on-three team fighting game was developed by Guilty Gear studio Arc System Works and was first released in 2018. It’s been one of the better received Dragon Ball games of recent years and a strong beat-’em-up in its own right.

The same date also brings another indie title, turn-based adventure Echo Generation, launching directly on Game Pass for console, PC, and cloud, plus space exploration shooter Everspace 2 coming to PC as a ‘Game Preview’.

One of the biggest launches of the month will doubtlessly be Age of Empires IV, the first brand new instalment in Microsoft’s historical strategy series since 2005. The game launches on PC on October 28, available day one on Game Pass or to purchase individually.

The end of the month will be a busy week for Game Pass, though, as October 28 brings the remaining five games of this content drop to the service. Alan Wake’s American Nightmare, the standalone sequel to the original Alan Wake, will be coming to console and PC, while “post-noir” detective adventure Backbone is launching on console only. Meanwhile, Bassmaster Fishing 2022, time-loop mystery The Forgotten City, and “nihilistic action platformer roguelike” Nongunz: Doppelganger Edition will be available on console, PC, and cloud.

