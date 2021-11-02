‘Overwatch 2’ and ‘Diablo 4’ catch delays after Blizzard scandals

Activision Blizzard is delaying both Overwatch 2 and Diablo 4, with no new release dates set for either title as of writing.

The news was shared by Axios Gaming reporter Stephen Totilo and comes from an investor document, who posted it to their Twitter account, which can be seen below. These delays come amidst the ongoing situation surrounding the company due to alleged harassment and multiple lawsuits, which can be read about above.

The statement reads: “As we have worked with new leadership in Blizzard and within the franchises themselves, particularly in certain key creative roles, it has become apparent that some of the Blizzard content planned for next year will benefit from more development time to reach its full potential.”

Diablo IV and Overwatch 2 delayed pic.twitter.com/4pr9c0OEdz — Stephen Totilo (@stephentotilo) November 2, 2021

“While we are still planning to deliver a substantial amount of content from Blizzard next year, we are now planning for a later launch for Overwatch 2 and Diablo 4 than originally envisaged,” it adds.

Whilst character reworks have been detailed for Overwatch 2, Blizzard has responded to fan criticism over the game looking exactly the same as the original. Developer on the game Andy Belford then said on Reddit: “Speculation and theory crafting is the result of an audience that cares deeply about the game we’re making.”

Last we heard of Diablo 4, the title had switched game directors back in October, as previous director Luis Barriga was let go from the company amidst the allegations of harassment and abuse there.

The delay statement continues: These are two of the most eagerly anticipated titles in the industry, and our teams have made great strides towards completion in recent quarters. But we believe giving the teams some extra time to complete production and continue growing their creative resources to support the titles after launch will ensure that these releases delight and engage their communities for many years into the future.”

In other news, Activision Blizzard announced today that the co-leader of the publisher, Jen Oneal, would be stepping down from her post.